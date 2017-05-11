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All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.