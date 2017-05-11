Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Bickford Park - Kids Room