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All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/floors : travertine

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.