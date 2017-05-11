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All Photos/kids/floors : cork/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Cork Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."