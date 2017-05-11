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All Photos/kids/floors : concrete/room type : playroom

Kids Room Concrete Floors Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The guest room features two concealed beds: a wall-bed stored upright and a pull-out bed beneath the indoor garden's raised timber deck. For privacy, the architects have added sliding wooden doors, as well as privacy curtains that can be drawn along a curved track that is recessed into the false ceiling.