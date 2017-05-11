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All Photos/kids/floors : concrete/furniture : chair

Kids Room Concrete Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
The lion décor is a playful reference to the child’s name.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
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Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains