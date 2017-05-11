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All Photos/kids/floors : concrete/age : toddler

Kids Room Concrete Floors Toddler Age Design Photos and Ideas

The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The ceilings in the children’s rooms are partially double-height.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
The project took four months to complete and has improved life in the loft for everyone. "It's amazing how an organized and decluttered house feels," says Knayzeh.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
The children's bedroom and play area.
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