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All Photos/kids/floors : carpet/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Carpet Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

The ground floor includes a four-bed bunk room, allowing the Milford's two sons to bring friends.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
The ground floor was reorganized, and the existing carport/entry filled in, to make room for a multifunctional rumpus room for the kids, with large glass doors leading outside.
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.