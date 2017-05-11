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All Photos/kids/floors : carpet/age : toddler

Kids Room Carpet Floors Toddler Age Design Photos and Ideas

The nursery.
Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
A child's bedroom.
Sienna's room has a clear elephant motif throughout.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Sosi gets into trouble beneath a colorful grid painted by her dad as a riff on the German painter Gerhard Richter.
Kids Playroom