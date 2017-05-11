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All Photos/kids/age : teen/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Teen Age Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
One of the children's rooms.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
2nd bedroom
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Bunk Room