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All Photos/kids/age : teen/furniture : desk

Kids Room Teen Age Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains