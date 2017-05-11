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All Photos/kids/age : teen/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Teen Age Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
One of the children's rooms.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Bunk Room
At the Fisher family’s 1960s Long Island beach bungalow, the kids share a warm, bright space with modern prints. Photo by Richard Foulser.