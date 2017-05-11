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All Photos/kids/age : teen/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Teen Age Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of the children's rooms.
2nd bedroom
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
Guest loft
Bunk Room