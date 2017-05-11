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All Photos/kids/age : pre teen/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Pre Teen Age Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
One of the children's rooms.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Bunk Room
At the Fisher family’s 1960s Long Island beach bungalow, the kids share a warm, bright space with modern prints. Photo by Richard Foulser.