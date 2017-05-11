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All Photos/kids/age : pre teen/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Pre Teen Age Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
The children's bedroom.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Kids Room
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Girls Bedroom
Kids Room