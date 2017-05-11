Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/age : pre teen/floors : rug

Kids Room Pre Teen Age Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
Amelia's room
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
The children's bedroom.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
In 8-year-old Olivia's room, minimalist bookshelves and a comfy hideaway make for the perfect retreat.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Jennifer and Mattias Segerholt selected a deeply saturated blue hue color for the playroom wall inside their Portland, Oregon, home. All the interior walls are painted with matched hues from Le Corbusier’s Polychromie Architecturale, a book that the pair pored over for months. Photo by John Clark.