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All Photos/kids/age : pre teen/floors : concrete

Kids Room Pre Teen Age Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
The project took four months to complete and has improved life in the loft for everyone. "It's amazing how an organized and decluttered house feels," says Knayzeh.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.