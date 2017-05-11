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All Photos/kids/age : pre teen/floors : carpet

Kids Room Pre Teen Age Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Kids playroom with Charlie Harper wallpaper.
Girls Bedroom
“There are floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room,” says Kaja Taft of her prefab home in Portland. “Light was a big part of why we loved this design.” With so much light comes the need to block it out at times, especially in the children’s rooms. Though the couple invested in solar shades and blackout curtains by Mari Design, “They still get up at 5:30,” Kaja says with a laugh. As in all the bedrooms, the carpet tiles are from Flor.
Sophisticated Play