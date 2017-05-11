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All Photos/hallway/locations : exterior/door type : swing

Hallway Exterior Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

Heat-treated ash rain screen cladding
A view of the entry from outside. One enters the house from under a pergola of wisteria, and is immediately within a house of light. A large skylight over the wall at the end of the entry serves as both an art wall, and a way of welcoming you with light in a formerly dark area.