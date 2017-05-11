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All Photos/hallway/floors : terrazzo/floors : rug

Hallway Terrazzo Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sixteen-foot ceilings and glass doors seamlessly connect the living spaces to the outdoors.
A bench in a hallway can also provide a moment of respite, encouraging new perspectives and rhythms within a residence, even if it's just a pause to look out a window or into another room.