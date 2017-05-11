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All Photos/hallway/floors : terra cotta tile/floors : rug

Hallway Terra Cotta Tile Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Also off the main entrance is the living room, which features an expansive bay window with views of the desert landscape and Mount Kimball in the distance.
The home’s floor plan separates the public and private spaces over multiple levels. The main entrance sits on the middle level, with the master bedroom lies a few steps up and to the right of the door.