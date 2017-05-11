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All Photos/hallway/floors : rug/floors : medium hardwood

Hallway Rug Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Crisp white walls serve as blank canvases throughout to highlight the exquisite wooden features.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
Architecture and design studio LYGA used an intense blue-green paint for the arched threshold in the main living area to create chromatic richness and a romantic mood.
When designer Hilton Carter furnished the industrial-style Baltimore apartment and work studio he shares with his wife Fiona, their dog Charlie and two cats Zoe and Isabella, he created a wondrous indoor woodland that offers all the benefits of being outdoors without leaving home.
Carter waters his living wall.
Doorways received new salvaged wood headers for added character and to let more light through. "The exterior of the home is traditional Spanish Revival, but the original interior lacked some of those traditional Spanish design elements," said Valencia. "Adding the headers helped to carry that Spanish style through the interior of the home and visually communicate the age of the house." The original hardwood flooring was restored throughout, and the cactus wallpaper is from Anewall on Etsy.
Large glass windows bring in ample amounts of natural light.
The Gold Hive master bedroom renovation created a continuous view corridor from the living spaces to the bedroom, and out to the rear yard and patio.
The walls throughout The Clifton were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stone Blue, and the trim was gussied up with the complementary shade of Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball.
The ample amount of large windows draw much sunlight into the home.
The entry features a custom-made floating bench. Hooks were added for convenience, as the mudroom would be the main point of entry after a day spent on the slopes.
Placing seating in a hallway or corridor might sound counterintuitive. However, adding seating— in particular a piece that takes advantage of the length and narrowness of a hallway, like a bench—is particularly well-suited because it works as a waiting nook.
The cypress cladding carries over from the exterior to the interior of the house.