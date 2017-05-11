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All Photos/hallway/floors : rug/floors : concrete

Hallway Rug Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Here's a look at the entrance foyer that features a door leading out to the parking pad.
Rough oak cabinetry frames the corridor that leads between the open living spaces, and the private beds and baths.
An art gallery was designed with low windows to allow natural light to permeate while protecting the sensitive art from harmful direct sunlight. It is these careful details that, in combination with the striking lineation of the home, create a harmonious alliance of function and design.