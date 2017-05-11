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All Photos/hallway/floors : medium hardwood/storage type : shelves

Hallway Medium Hardwood Floors Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The 4,400-square-foot residence is designed for aging in place. A ground-floor bedroom suite enables extended stays from grandparents. Low- and no-VOC finishes create healthy indoor air quality.