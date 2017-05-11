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All Photos/hallway/floors : dark hardwood/floors : rug

Hallway Dark Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An Ed Ruscha word painting hangs above the staircase in the parlor floor foyer.
Despite the modern material palette, the home also boasts a traditional flair.
Between the structural beams is a piece of ceramic, which consolidates the plane of the roof.