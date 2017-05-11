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All Photos/hallway/floors : concrete/floors : terrazzo

Hallway Concrete Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the light-flooded lobby of Sister City, mismatched chairs huddle around a wooden table, and an arched doorway is anchored by a slatted wall. White brick, open metal shelving, and a speckled tile floor complete the space.