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All Photos/hallway/floors : concrete/floors : carpet

Hallway Concrete Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The low ceilings create a sense of darkening and narrowing, which contrasts with the voluminous, bright main room at the end of the corridor. The results bring to mind the play of light and shadow in the owner's love for chiaroscuro paintings.