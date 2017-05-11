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All Photos/hallway/floors : cement tile/floors : medium hardwood

Hallway Cement Tile Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Volcanic rock garden–following a principle of feng shui–is placed at the entrance of the home.
Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.