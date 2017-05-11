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All Photos/hallway/floors : carpet/floors : light hardwood

Hallway Carpet Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A change in flooring, from the blackbutt to soft carpeting, marks the transition from the living spaces to the principal suite. The corridor is lined with storage.
A look at the Maui abode.
Hallway
Although the loft is relatively small, high ceilings and an open floor plan give it room to spare.