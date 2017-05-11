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All Photos/garage/room type : storage/room type : garage conversion

Garage Storage Garage Conversion Design Photos and Ideas

An eight-foot sliding ladder provides access to upper cabinets in the garage of a carriage house in Northwestern Connecticut designed by architect Aya Maceda for Rakesh and Amanda Wilson.
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.