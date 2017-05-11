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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/siding material : brick

Exterior Wood Siding Material Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
Eva added large glass doors to two sides of the structure. "The design is centered around light, openness, and the relationship to the surrounding landscape,
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
The 1936 Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin, marks the first Usonian-style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
Dad, a swimmer and triathlete, pops down to the river every chance he gets, rinsing off in the outdoor shower afterwards.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
Two of the home's three levels rise from the site's original garden wall, presenting an impressive elevation from the street.
The highly insulated home is incredibly efficient, designed with low environmental impact in mind.
It’s not uncommon for the family’s friends to come pitch tents out back and spend the night.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
"The original Californian bungalow was advertised as ‘quiet at the end of a cul-de-sac.’ We wanted to change that," said Welsch. The new home is divided into four zones, with the existing bungalow now dedicated to children and guests with two bedrooms, a playroom, and bathrooms. "Every zone has its own outdoor space," said Welsch; the front room opens onto the front yard.
At the McClendon Residence’s entrance, ipe wood siding and soffits contrast with light concrete-block walls. "We used natural materials and colors for a modern aesthetic that would fit in with the neighborhood," explains Andrews. "As you approach, the house is subtle and quiet rather than being ostentatious and loud."
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The eaves are finished with cumaru, a Brazilian teak, and a new mahogany front door warms up the black-and-white facade. “It reminds us of places we’ve been on vacation,” Ron says of the wood. The design team swapped the soffit and porch lights with midcentury-inspired fixtures.
Solar panels line the roof to soak up the Australian sun. The home doesn’t use any gas—the cooktop is induction, and heating and hot water come from a heat pump.
Built at a 45-degree angle on the site, the home stretches out over the property to make use of every inch of land. The unusual layout also gives every room a vista into another space.
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
Gresford Architects restored and renovated this historic family homestead in South East England. The old barn had been transformed into a residence, but the structure lacked its original barn-like character, which the owners wanted to embrace.
“One of the clients’ families has a history of being heavily involved in beautiful vintage wooden boats,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The timber screen plays off that idea and introduces a very warm, natural material to face the street.” The timber screen wraps around the side window to offer added privacy from the main entrance.
The brick home had a previous addition at the front that was modified during the renovation. “The client was keen on a heavy black aesthetic and we were worried it might feel very heavy, especially as it is the community-facing element of the building,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “So, we lightened it up and made it feel a bit warmer with the timber screen.”
An exterior view of Maison Louis Carré as it delicately integrates into the surrounding landscape.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
The long, low home sits unobtrusively atop the ridge. Large areas of glazing open the home to the landscape to the south.
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
The simple, affordable material palette allows the home to sit comfortably within the natural landscape.
The home is oriented to take in views of Mount Canobolas in the Great Dividing Range. With an elevation of 4,577 feet, the extinct volcano is the highest mountain in the region.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing ensures natural light is plentiful throughout the home. The silvertop ash cladding on the exterior will develop a silver-gray patina over time.
The home is respectful to the rural site and champions the view. Thanks to the prefab construction, there was very little earthwork and minimal site impact. This approach also helped to eliminate potential weather delays—which would have been likely as, owing to the high altitude, the area frequently experiences frost and snow in winter months.
The herringbone pattern in the screen casts a play of shadows depending on the time of day.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
The new house embraces the dual frontage potential of the lot - stretching from street to street. On the rear, a garage and second living space open to the street.
The house directly engages with the street through direct access, large openings, and windows.
The architects knew the roof would be clearly visible within the neighborhood, so they opted to use slate for its beautiful aesthetic.
The shadow cast by the roofline resembles a series of mountain peaks.
Vibrant red siding references the original buildings on the site.
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