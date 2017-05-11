Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/roofline : sawtooth

Exterior Wood Siding Material Sawtooth Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.
"The exterior's cedar rain screen provides a clean form without the sometimes clunky junctions of what is a simply a cost-effective steel shed behind," Daniel says. "The panels can be unscrewed and oiled." Daniel uses Dryden WoodOil on the panels when needed.
Architect Daniel Smith dreamed of a home that was removed from the stress of city life, and so he built a property in the regional township of Taupiri in New Zealand. It sits next to a river and overlooks mountains.
“We were trying to get some sort of verticality, so that it appears the house doesn’t just hover into the ground, but also rises up to the sky,” says Stuart Narofsky, FAIA and principal architect.
From the rear, the home’s layout as a two-story structure becomes clearer, as does its aggressive use of angular dimensions and expansive walls of glass.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
Mechanical equipment and vents are hidden in between the two peaks of the irregular sawtooth roof.
Transparent sections of the home's facade allow daylight to filter inside.
The front gate opens to the inner courtyard.
The front of the home features a privacy wall and a peek at the pleated roofline.
A ramp leads to into the living areas located in the upper volume.
A sheltered walkway provides shade in summer, and admits the lower winter sun indoors to warm up the dark-dyed, glossy concrete floors.