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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/roofline : gambrel

Exterior Wood Siding Material Gambrel Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The new building (at right) utilizes traditional forms and materials, but declares its modernity with asymmetrical windows an an exterior shutter with oversized graphics.
Both B2 Lofts buildings stretch across their small block, and thus face the street on two sides. MacKay-Lyons is especially fond of the interstitial space between buildings, clad in factory-style windows.
In the historic center of Lunenburg, old and new mixed-use apartment buildings find common ground.
A couple renovated an old farmhouse in Quebec to serve as their vacation home—and didn’t stop there. They looked to the old dilapidated barn on the property, and transformed it into a sprawling 4,500-square-foot guest house for their adult children.
Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the American Woolens Dye house is a brick and timber structure that was originally built in 1880. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it served as a textile mill before a thoughtful and extensive renovation transformed the property into a gorgeous live/work space.
Vibrant red siding references the original buildings on the site.
A full exterior remodel of the older house allowed Cornuelle and Tall Firs to match its siding and trim to the new ADU. They designed a front door with a circular cut-out, bringing a modern touch to the traditional entry.
Built in 1894, Cornuelle’s main house was one of the oldest in Portland, Oregon’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.
A wood bridge leads to the second-floor entry of the converted barn, which now offers 4,500-square feet of clean, modern interior space. The cladding is local hemlock spruce, the same local wood that was originally used to build the barn.
The exuberant hot pink of the Magenta House reveals a calmer, plywood-clad interior.
An
The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated.