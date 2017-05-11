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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/roofline : flat

Exterior Wood Siding Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The exterior of the house is clad in charred kiri wood, inspired by the Japanese <i>yakisugi</i> technique. On the second level are three bedrooms and a family room with a small balcony.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
The home’s stained pine exterior blends in with the tree trunks, while its inner liner gives a sense of the warmth that awaits within. The couple found a piece of lichen on-site and had the home’s columns color matched to it.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
After adding layers of exterior insulation and new windows for an energy retrofit, the team replaced the siding with open-gap cedar cladding and COR-TEN accents.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The architect removed the clunky addition enclosing the front door and reinstated the original door and sidelites. New and restored board-and-batten siding is painted Roycroft Bronze Green by Sherwin Williams.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Angelika and Scot Whitham tapped their son Todd McMillan and his wife Kristen, both principals of the firm Ben Homes, to build a retirement home on their property near the Muskoka River in Ontario, Canada.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
Divided into three volumes (plus a garage), the single-level residence incorporates steel and stained and natural cedar. The architectural lines were kept simple and paired with the palette they help the house blend almost seamlessly with the site.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
New York-based firm Khanna Schultz built a net-positive home in the Hamptons inspired by Japanese design.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this 1,300-square-foot cabin, which floats above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
The Luberas didn’t use a general contractor or architect, but they did enlist the counsel of legendary Detroit designer Ruth Adler Schnee, who in 1964 helped Girard plan the color scheme for a streetscape in Columbus, Indiana. Window alignments create long views through the house and atrium.
A built-in bench painted a bright orange to match the front door offers warmth, convenience, and a playful vibe for the entrance.
The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
The living room section of the ground level opens into this tiled patio, furnished with a long wooden table. In the background is a pool.
A view of the front door, made of local lapacho. Above it, the second level is enveloped in wood cladding, whose deep brown tones are starting to fade and lighten. “We like that very much,” says Smud. “And the plants are growing and advancing over the wood.”
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
Ignacio wanted the walkway up to the house to offer an immediate connection with nature.
Ignacio created a bridge to link the existing house with the new addition further downhill.
While the original house had a full glass facade, the addition uses windows in specific areas to draw your attention to the smaller details.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
The build team added 25,000 pounds of concrete and lead to ensure ballast, or that the house would be level on the waves. “It’s a tiny home, so you have all the same things you would worry about in a tiny home, but with this added challenge of having to be as stable as possible,” says David.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
For an escape from bustling San Francisco, architect Craig Steely and his wife Cathy have created a modernist getaway on a lava field next to a black sand beach on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the ocean, the steel-framed home is one of several homes that Steely built on the recently active lava field.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
Fed up with flashy, environmentally insensitive beach homes, architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed a humble hideaway nestled behind sand dunes along the New Zealand coastline. Crafted in the image of a modest Kiwi bach, their 1,670-square-foot retreat consists of a group of small buildings clad in black-stained pine weatherboards and fiber-cement sheets.
A Go-Box can be transported to different locations easily, making it an ideal alternative for "van life
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
The original brise-soleil on the front facade was kept but repaired.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
The 1936 Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin, marks the first Usonian-style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Stanaćev and Granados not only thought about views from the cabin, they also considered views of the cabin. With that in mind, they designed a green roof planted with creeping redflush that harmonizes with surrounding cypress forest.
Nataša Stanaćev and Manu Granados of Stanaćev Granados Arquitectura designed and built this beachfront cabin in Matanzas, a rustic, windswept area of Chile, while they were living in Spain.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
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