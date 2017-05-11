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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/roofline : curved

Exterior Wood Siding Material Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Barache describes the metal roof as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
Vagabond Haven's most economical option, the Nature Pod sits on a glulam-beam platform and is framed with Thermowood: pine timber treated with heat to improve its longevity. Asphalt-coated fiberglass shingles are used to line the roof.
Apart from cabins, saunas, and outdoor showers, Iglucraft has also used their hallmark structure to make offices, bars, and detached bathrooms. If none of these quite fit your needs, Iglucraft invites inquiries about bespoke projects.
The 1,400-square-foot Seneca features white-painted wood cladding punctuated by a bright red front door with an original porthole.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Organic lines mimicking those in nature can be soothing. Architect Tono Mirai, known for his "earth architecture," was inspired by the lush context for the design of this holiday home in Nagano, Japan.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, the shingled huts by Estonian company Iglucraft have a spellbinding, storybook appeal.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
Handcrafted according to centuries-old technique, Estonian company Iglucraft’s shingled saunas and cabins are straight out of a fairy tale.
The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
The ground floor is split between Gloria’s bedroom and the kitchen and living area, with a bathroom at the center.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
The asphalt shingles that clad the exterior curve into the window openings, and an awning over the entrance appears to peel away from the facade. These details create the appearance of a skin wrapped around the entire building. The rammed earth walls are combined with seven-inch-thick wool insulation for thermal comfort.
The window and door frames are mainly crafted from cedar. They sit within the curved shell, which has deep eaves that protect the interior from the sun and reference traditional Japanese architecture.
The home is elevated about four feet above the ground to avoid moisture from the forest floor. The entire ground-floor living space opens up to a timber deck through sliding glass doors.
The home’s entrance is a timber door set into the “shell.” This leads into the heart of the ground-floor living space, which opens out to a timber deck.
The clients requested “architecture that is unusual, beautiful, and does not make you feel old in time.” Over the years, the timber and earth used to construct the home will develop a rich patina.
The shell is closed to the west and north elevations and open to the east and south elevations—an arrangement that responds to the location and orientation of the house in the forest.
The shingle roof juts out over an ample timber deck adjoining the living area, extending the living space outside.
A shingle roof is “draped” over the curved structure, connecting the interior and covered outdoor spaces. The shingles are crafted from Alaskan yellow cedar, which doesn’t require any treatment. The home operates off the grid, so rainwater is collected from the roof for drinking.
The cedar-wrapped house, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, is gently curved at the center.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
The design team made extensive use of Australian hardwood—both internally and externally— to reference the rural setting.
The main living space leads onto a side deck with a timber canopy, providing a sheltered outdoor space for dining and socializing.
A garage is located at the rear of the home. The large overhang of the roof provides shading to the bunk room windows.
The home is called The Barn, as it was inspired by the American barns that the couple admired on travels throughout the United States.
The company's Iglusauna is available in three main sizes—from an egg-like, four-person model, to a six-person model that resembles the cabins.
The second-floor porch was designed to sit under the branches of a large oak.
Rollingwood Residence cascades over the ledges while keeping existing trees intact.
"The adjacent detached garage continues the home’s sculptural language with a curving roofline and high windows," says architect Olson Kundig. Inside, vaulted ceilings further echo the bright and airy interior of the home’s main living space. The garage provides an open workspace that supports the owner’s passion for restoring classic cars, as well as weather-protected storage. Just outside, a defined entry and forecourt create a multipurpose, functional space for both parking and play.
In the Brisbane suburb of Paddington, architect Scott Petherick converted a 1920s structure into Jacaranda House, a "Queenslander"-inspired home for his family on the upper level, with his workshop below. In addition to striking woodwork and filigree upward-sloping eaves that filter sunlight into the kitchen, there are perks like an intimate courtyard and alfresco fireplace.
Polar Life Haus is a Finnish family company founded in 1907. The company is locally known as Honkatalot.
The roof's siding is made of painted plywood, while the facade is constructed from glass and spruce logs.
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Wave House | Olson Kundig
Located in Karuizawa, a popular summer resort town in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture, Four Leaves is a weekend getaway designed to accommodate the homeowner and their guests in a lush, sylvan setting. Designed by Kentaro Ishida Architects Studio (KIAS), the highlight of the stunning, 2,400-square-foot house is its sloping, angular roof sections that are delicately assembled to resemble fallen leaves.
In the L-shaped home, one wing houses the public rooms—living, dining, and kitchen—and the other the bedrooms, with the master on the curved end opposite the living room.
The southern side uses glass for solar gain, as Edwards Anker designed the home using Passive House principles.
Edwards Anker clad the home in cedar shingles in a nod to the local context, as many traditional homes on Long Island use the material. "Because it's such an old craft, and cedar shingles have been around in Long Island for hundreds of years, they've developed technologies for double curving these shingles for a lot of curved shapes," says Edwards Anker.
The site’s views face south and the neighbors are to the north, so Edwards Anker positioned the thick, curved walls of the house on the northern side for privacy, while the glass planes capture the setting and ocean breezes. "It’s a very lucky orientation," says Edwards Anker. The house gains its name—Cocoon—from the curved walls.
The rear of the home faces the forest, and a wall of firewood creates a sense of seclusion. Operable windows allow for passive ventilation on the upper and lower floors.
The home is surrounded on three sides by forest, and its most prominent facade faces the water. Its unique acorn shape efficiently sheds rain and snow, and creates an architecturally interesting interior space.
"You really get the sense that you are just floating up there in a different world," remarks Chudleigh.
The cabin's curved zinc shell exudes a rugged, industrial look.
The residence includes four bedrooms, a library, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine closet, and a bright office. There is also a two-car garage with interior access to the home and a private roof deck.
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