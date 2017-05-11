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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/pools, tubs, showers : small

Exterior Wood Siding Material Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool