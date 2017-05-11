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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Exterior Wood Siding Material Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Out back, the paved patio serves as the family's main dining room. Though occasionally snow and cold keep them inside, family dinners can often be enjoyed outdoors.