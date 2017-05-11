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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Wood Siding Material Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
The house comprises a series of modules, with the main living areas occupying the center and the master bedroom on the right. A large deck juts off the living room.
The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
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A statement piece: the Grand Weave corner unit in color Meteor, highlighted by Ambient Nest lanterns.
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.