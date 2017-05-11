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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/locations : rooftop

Exterior Wood Siding Material Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the palette of this modern, verdant 2,500-square-foot home in Kansas City. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limited its energy needs.