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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/locations : front yard

Exterior Wood Siding Material Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Exterior of Pink House from the street. The entryway is recessed to enhance the spatial notion of soild and void.
The street-facing facade leans into the landscape with a three-foot-deep cantilever and toward a pathway of hexagonal concrete pavers.
The narrow house is oriented to make the most of views of the tree-lined property, which helps passively regulate temperatures by blocking sun in summer and allowing in heat in winter.
Landscape design by West Architecture Studio. Planting design by Brendan Butler
“We looked at so many colonials and couldn’t imagine what we’d do with all the tiny rooms,” says Dianne Bruning, who with her husband, David Owen, enlisted architect Lou Balodemas to update a 1968 home outside of Chevy Chase, Maryland.