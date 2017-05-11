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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/building type : shed

Exterior Wood Siding Material Shed Design Photos and Ideas

Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
The freestanding garage also houses an art studio and meditation space.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The cedar cladding was inspired by the towering mature oaks on the property.
The studio is clad with cedar, glass, and a sloping, standing-seam metal roof.
Rainwater runoff is collected in a bucket.
A metal chimney allows heat escape from the sauna's wood stove.
For Melbourne Design Week 2020, Sydney-based art and architecture collective Studio Rain created Atmosphere: A Revival, a sauna installation along the picturesque Yarra River meant to revive bathing culture.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
In the evening, the slats reveal a glow from within, giving the project its name, Lantern Studio.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
In the design of the pavilion, architect Ben Allen noted that client was "keen to use VOC free materials (partly also due to the fact that they have young children - one of whom has allergies).
In search of a medium-term solution that would allow them to stay in their garden apartment instead of moving to the suburbs, Londoners Jonnie and Rachel Allen looked to their backyard for extra space. They wanted a structure that can be easily taken apart and rebuilt, in case they ultimately decide to move and bring the pavilion along.
The warm amber color of the cedar makes the shed glow at night.
View of Garage
Each facade of the coop is distinct based on orientation to the sun.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
Uphill is a freestanding tool "shed" with a cozy office that serves as a quiet getaway when there are too many guests at home. The south wall of the building serves as wood storage.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
A view of the new screened porch from the driveway. The light is the Factory Modern No. 6 Outdoor Sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Potrero Residence Trellis Detail
Mill Valley Cabins
Clad in gray wood, HYT is a mobile home in a Bavarian forest that’s available for holiday rentals. Resembling a hut from the outside, this mobile guesthouse, which have a mini kitchen, bathroom and wood stove has 12 sleeping spaces, and can be towed to just the spot you like by a tractor. The unit is available for approximately $116 for two people per night from Urlaubsarchitektur.
The building was constructed entirely from green timber grown and milled on-site at Westonbirt, with a series of interns and apprentices from the Carpenter’s Fellowship. The students gained valuable experience through the process of working alongside master carpenters.
All of the timber was milled over the two days from trees that stood on the site of the future studio—no other timber was used.
The studio is built on two floors—there is a 592-square-foot enclosed space accessed via a bridge from the slope which is above an open workshop.
The entrance to the bunkhouse.
Modern yurts haven’t abandoned this consideration of the spiritual—just ask Adrian Larralde, an entrepreneur who designed and built a mountaintop yurt just outside Santa Barbara, California. Now available to rent through Glamping Hub, the yurt began as a personal project. Entranced by yurts and the serene experience of being in them, Larralde enlisted his father, a general contractor, to help build one on the family’s site on Refugio Mountain, overlooking the Channel Islands. The area, Larralde says, boasts a rich history.
Architect Stefano Girodo explains the building has a “completely prefabricated and modular structure.” It was built using recyclable and environmentally friendly materials and designed to ensure easy mechanical assembly once on site.
The school building sits above the snow, on light piles instead of a permanent concrete foundation. This makes the building easily removable and, according to Girodo, “avoids risks and complications during on-site construction.” The environmental impact of the facility’s 10-day dry-assembly was minimal compared to traditional construction methods.
Suburbia Camp
Through the decor and amenities, El Capitan campground resort provides a measure of comfort and pampering—from healthy Saturday night dinners to a variety of wellness treatments. Smell the wild sage in the early spring blossoming. Observe the monarch butterflies mud-puddling in the fall. Listen to the frogs all year round. There is something for each season. Feel the ocean breeze, see and hear the rhythmic waves. This is a personal encounter with nature at El Capitan Canyon resort.
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.