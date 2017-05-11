Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/building type : farmhouse

Exterior Wood Siding Material Farmhouse Design Photos and Ideas

The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.
The remote locale allows the Chicago couple to unplug and enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors. With country life and relaxation in mind, it was important to the homeowners that the house pay homage to the area’s history and architecture, while also making use of a minimal palette.
The bedroom additions are clad in black corrugated sheet metal.
"Most of the house is on one level, where the connection to the ground is seamless,
The two families share meals together.
"I wanted to make sure that people can actually see different spaces accentuated by different volumes," says Eugene of the staggered facade.
Looking at the rear facade, Eugene and Claire’s home is to the left, and the farming family lives in the unit on the right. The goal for that space was to create a flexible floor plan for a couple or young family, so there are two bedrooms and a bath on the main floor, plus a bonus loft above.
"The average age of farmers keeps on rising, and that inherited knowledge might be gone at some point," says Eugene. "I thought it was really alarming." He designed and built Togather to help support a younger generation of farmers.
Architect Eugene Kwak designed Togather as a 3,000-square-foot, two-family home in the Hudson Valley.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
Nestled on a crescent-shaped surf beach on South Island’s Banks Peninsula sits a deceptively simple beach house. Scrubby Bay is a rustic retreat flush with modern luxuries and breathtaking scenery at every turn.
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
When they needed more room for visiting children and grandkids, Karen and Rick Hawkins paid homage to a once common Midwestern sight, the corn crib, by adding to their family farm.
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.
“I knew that if the structure was done right, it would look like it had always been there,
Sliding doors in the slatted shell conceal the side entry.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.
"The ground floor is partly hidden in the slope," say the architects, so as to make it seem as though it is receding into the landscape. The cantilevered volume houses the living room and creates protected space below for an outdoor patio.
The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
Valley Villa is located in a regional park outside Vilnius, Lithuania, on the site of a former wooden farmstead. The new 4,467-square-foot home has two wings on the upper level, one public and one private, which hosts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The lower level holds a garage, office, family room, and guest room.
The exterior walls of Casa Quinta da Tília are painted the same color as the tin roof finishing, which is made from local Japanese cedar wood. The broad skylights in architect Pedro Maurício Borges's design not only draw in the wonderful Azores sunshine, but also frame the majestic, parasol-like crown of the linden tree.
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
Scrubby Bay is completely private yet still connected—guests have access to Wi-Fi, digital television, and even laundry services and catered meals.
Exterior sliding cedar panels seal off the building when it's not in use and for protection against storms.
In the dry season, the honey-hued building blends in with the landscape.
The design of Scrubby Bay was inspired by a piece of slowly aging driftwood.
Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
Incorporating a 12-inch-thick double stud exterior wall, the contemporary farmhouse is a prime example of green construction, down to the air-to-water heat pump boiler.
The new addition is in perfect harmony with the barn erected over 30 years ago.
123