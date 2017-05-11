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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/building type : apartment

Exterior Wood Siding Material Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
The complex is set in an area zoned for low-level, high-density housing and is surrounded by greenery.
The new building (at right) utilizes traditional forms and materials, but declares its modernity with asymmetrical windows an an exterior shutter with oversized graphics.
Both B2 Lofts buildings stretch across their small block, and thus face the street on two sides. MacKay-Lyons is especially fond of the interstitial space between buildings, clad in factory-style windows.
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.
The herringbone pattern in the screen casts a play of shadows depending on the time of day.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
A massive oak tree is the focal point of the communal entry courtyard. The apartments were originally designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris for Thomas Cranfill, an English professor at The University of Texas at Austin courtyard.
The mezzanine has rooftop access through large, south-oriented glazed doors. A steel awning offers shade to the mezzanine level during summer months, and the inside face is clad with plywood to visually extend the interior space outward.
The cross laminated timber (CLT) and steel structure was prefabricated, speeding up the building process to just three weeks.
The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
Balconies on the south facade.
One of the project's goals is to revitalize the community.
The apartment takes the form of a singular prefab structure.
Each unit has 11.5-foot-high ceilings, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor terraces.
The apartment building has an organic curving form.
The 73,195-square-foot prefab building hosts 66 new apartments.
Designed as a complex of eight housing units for a tight urban infill site, the MOD urban apartments were the first modular apartment building constructed in Seattle. When completed in 2013, the project achieved LEED Gold certification; its interior layouts eliminated the need for an elevator or internal hallways, and was outfitted with Energy Star appliances, low VOC paint and finishes, and radiant heating.
Based in Portland, Oregon, MODSpdx is a West Coast builder with a holistic approach to customized and site-specific modular multi-family and commercial buildings. Buildings are constructed in their Portland factory, with a focus on proper ventilation and thermodynamics for the finished product through tight factory controls and an analysis of repeatable processes. Because the company works with a range of general contractors, architects, construction companies, and residential developers, their finished homes vary in aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.
Many of the items in the home come from Mjölk, on the ground floor of Daoust and Baker’s building, which dates to the 1870s and has a distinctive tin facade.