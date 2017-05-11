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All Photos/exterior/siding material : vinyl/roof material : metal

Exterior Vinyl Siding Material Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Clad in translucent polycarbonate siding and topped with a steel roof, this wood-frame structure opens up to a wraparound deck and panoramic views of California’s Yucca Valley. The off-grid, solar-powered cabin has just enough room for a bed—a kitchen and bath are housed in separate nearby structures.
The bright red standing-seam metal roof (viewed from the main house) helped inspire the tiny home’s name: Cherry Picker.
The tiny home is clad with black-painted vinyl siding and bright white trim. “The client wanted to make the most of the outdoor setting and asked us to build a removable outdoor bar under the kitchen window,” says designer Gina Stevens.
An expansive wraparound deck lets the guest house live larger than its 241 square feet.