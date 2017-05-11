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All Photos/exterior/siding material : vinyl/building type : farmhouse

Exterior Vinyl Siding Material Farmhouse Design Photos and Ideas

The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
The building's modern exterior cladding contrasts dramatically with the existing ruins.