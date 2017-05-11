Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/locations : front yard

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
Landscape design by West Architecture Studio. Planting design by Brendan Butler
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space