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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/siding material : green

Exterior Stone Siding Material Green Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
IF House - Photo 18
IF House - Photo 11