Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/siding material : glass

Exterior Stone Siding Material Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
"We wanted Brininstool + Lynch to honor the original intent while transforming it into an even better version of itself," says the client. "Clean it up, balance it out, modernize the systems, create more views out to the landscape, and introduce one big, new element: A gorgeous whole-house terrazzo floor, to pull it all together."
"The combination of the low, sprawling midcentury ranch with a more than one-acre expanse of mature palms just spoke to us. Everything felt like it belonged right there and nowhere else," explains the owner.
The windows and doors feature an extruded aluminum-clad exterior that is finished with a durable 70% PVDF fluoropolymer coating in a Rustic color. The look is contrasted by light-colored stone covering the poolside patio.
During the renovation, Chu extended the bathroom next to the master bedroom outwards to create a bath and shower room that blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior. He also added a skylight made from a repurposed car sunroof, which was purchased secondhand for $100 and could be operated by remote control to easily let the elements in. “There were many challenges in what we wanted to do,” says Chu. “Then, we searched for materials and ways of doing that—or we let the site inspire us.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
Tapped by art collectors to design an inspirational residence in rural Montana, Jackson Hole–based Carney Logan Burke Architects crafted a modern house that frames the property’s extraordinary landscape views.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Originally built in 1957, this Twin Palms home was designed by William Krisel. Recently, the home was renovated with an updated kitchen and bathrooms that remain true to the residence’s midcentury character.
The night pavilion is reflected in the infinity hot tub.
The home is constructed atop a plinth made of local granite.
The cantilevered living room is hung from the roof and features large glazed walls that overlook the surrounding landscape.
The traditional forms of Smith House are inspired by the local vernacular buildings but made modern through their cladding, fenestration, and minimalist detailing.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Quite high on the list of client’s objectives was a very high level of thermal performance. Generally, the amount of largely sized openings would have had the potential to cause significant heat losses. To counteract this, we introduced our clients to a German window manufacturer who is a trusted supplier that has provided a top-quality product for several of our other projects. This supplier custom built triple glazed tilt and turn joinery that was also made from Larch for an overall cohesive look.
A service yard is discreetly concealed behind a concrete screen. What appears as a series of concrete blocks opens up and becomes completely transparent on the hillside. It's all about embracing the views, the setting, and the climate.
The architects took advantage of the uneven site and nestled the home into the landscape, providing opportunity for a series of stacked volumes with different uses.
A detail shot shows how the rear extension was streamlined. “The extension at lower ground floor is finished with a natural Portland Roach stone with fossilized fragments,” said the firm. “The stone continues to form the surface of the patio, which is accessed from the kitchen via a bespoke Douglas fir-framed sliding door.”
The uniquely large Elam House is a Usonian Home located in Southern Minnesota and is one of only 13 Wright homes in the state. Built in 1951, the home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, two living rooms with soaring ceilings, a cantilevered balcony, over 100 windows, rare white cypress wood and massive limestone piers, and stonework comparable to Wright's home Taliesin East. Guests can book a stay at the one-bedroom guest house on the property and enjoy private tours of the main house.
A look at the elevated west wall and entry. Here, insulated black panels spaced in glass cladding guard the home against harmful weather while reflecting beautiful silhouettes of the garden.
The contemporary home is a beautiful take on desert modernism.
Perched on a hillside, the midcentury-inspired home is well integrated into the natural landscape.
The father of architect Greg Dutton wished to build a cabin on the family farm, located within Appalachian Ohio and home to 400 heads of cattle. Dutton, of Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio-based Midland Architecture, presented this design as his father’s birthday present in 2012. Finished in 2014, the 900-square-foot cabin operates entirely off-the-grid.
The upper floor is wrapped in glass, with the exception of the solid wood front door and the cantilevering roof.
The home's two volumes are distinct not only in their orientation, but also in their materiality. The lower level is wrapped in stone, while the upper level is composed of glass.
The new home is composed of two rectangular volumes stacked on top of each other.
Link Farm House by Slade Architecture
The Art Tower Mito in Ibaraki, Japan
The home's living spaces are built around the property rather than in the center.
A long bluestone roof deck overlooks the pool and the expansive lawn.
The midcentury modern home is located on 1.7 acres of land and features bluestone terraces, fieldstone walls, and elevated views of the countryside.
The house also comes with a dock.
An aerial view of TWA Hotel.
The inverted pyramid roof of Kloof 119A glows at night, creating a giant light box effect.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
front elevation towards south....
A new 50-years cedar shake roof with copper flashing was installed just last year.
A glimpse of the master bedroom framed with full-height windows and sheltered by a deep roof overhang.
The modern Montana home is nestled into a transitional zone between a forested butte and a grassy meadow in the western part of the state.
A garage and gym are contained within the lowest level of the house.
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
The home's siting marks a transition from the trees to the rolling fields that extend out to the distant waterfront.
The mix of cedar and stone help integrate the dwelling into its natural setting.
The first floor is made up of glass walls that allow the site to appear to remain uninterrupted.
Beautifully renovated, the home has excellent curb appeal with low maintenance landscaping.
Imagining a second home as a cottage retreat gave the team the creative opportunity to “think about how you want to live in comparison to how you’re living,” says Adair. To their clients, this meant centering their daily experience around family, nature, and socialization – emphasizing simplicity and cutting out excess.
12