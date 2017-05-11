Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/siding material : concrete

Exterior Stone Siding Material Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
The facade of the home features rammed earth walls that were designed to blend in with the landscape.
A Genesis GV80 sits in front of the deep-set, two-story garage of the Foust Residence. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The concrete-heavy entrance is softened by the green landscaping.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
The windows and doors feature an extruded aluminum-clad exterior that is finished with a durable 70% PVDF fluoropolymer coating in a Rustic color. The look is contrasted by light-colored stone covering the poolside patio.
The island home occupies a mountainside lot overlooking the beach and water. The construction utilized indigenous materials as much as possible, including fossilized coral, local volcanic stone, bamboo, and Wallaba wood shingles.
During the renovation, Chu extended the bathroom next to the master bedroom outwards to create a bath and shower room that blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior. He also added a skylight made from a repurposed car sunroof, which was purchased secondhand for $100 and could be operated by remote control to easily let the elements in. “There were many challenges in what we wanted to do,” says Chu. “Then, we searched for materials and ways of doing that—or we let the site inspire us.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
The home features a flat roofline, and it’s composed of stained red cedar, concrete, and basalt—materials that weather well and blend seamlessly with the land.
A post and beam entry plus a delicate brise soleil make up the entrance to 572 W Santa Elena Road.
The dramatic home features a striking black and white facade.
The Island House is largely closed to the street and open to the lake beyond.
A weathered metal sculpture at the front door echoes the larger piece in the home’s central yard.
At 16,700 square feet, the home is a lot to behold—but the streamlined palette makes it easier to take it all in.
The home is primarily composed of three materials: concrete, stone, and wood.
The one-story homes blend seamlessly into the background due to a palette of basalt, cement, and imported African wood.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
The 15-foot windows provide breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and blue ocean waters.
The 12 homes are for-sale and rented throughout the year to tourists. When POLO Architects first become involved with the project, they wanted to make sure that the designs would be "as viable and sustainable as possible," POLO Architects Co-founder Patrick Lootens says.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
The boxes are stacked at angles to frame distinct views.
"You have so many visual connections to the different spaces of the house, so many perspectives to the landscape," say the architects.
Access to the four-story home is via a gently meandering path or an elevator from the lower level to the main entrance. "One of the main challenges was the slope of the plot," says the firm. "The complexity of the geometry forced a very detailed topographic [survey]."
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Entry
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Exterior // Approach
A service yard is discreetly concealed behind a concrete screen. What appears as a series of concrete blocks opens up and becomes completely transparent on the hillside. It's all about embracing the views, the setting, and the climate.
The architects took advantage of the uneven site and nestled the home into the landscape, providing opportunity for a series of stacked volumes with different uses.
A contemporary apartment tower rises behind the restored townhouse at 55 Monterrey Avenue in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighborhood.
The home's sloping roofline sweeps upward from an enclosed courtyard. The character of the house changes as light hits the mix of materials—from rough stone to sleek black aluminum—throughout the day, giving it a sense of constant motion.
Built partly over a waterfall in southwestern Pennsylvania, Fallingwater (constructed 1936-1939) is considered one of Wright’s greatest masterpieces. The building is a National Historic Landmark and has welcomed over five million visitors since the site was opened to the public in 1964.
Taliesin—a Welsh name that means “shining brow”—is Wright’s home, studio, school, and 800-acre agricultural estate located in Spring Green, Wisconsin on land that originally belonged to his maternal family. In addition to the residence, there are four more Wright-designed buildings on the estate.
123