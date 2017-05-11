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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stone/siding material : brick

Exterior Stone Siding Material Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
Aalto was not only responsible for the architecture and the furnishings—he also designed the landscaping.
An exterior view of Maison Louis Carré as it delicately integrates into the surrounding landscape.
Aalto designed Maison Louis Carré with an immense lean-to roof made of blue Normandy slate, "pitched in imitation of the landscape itself". The facade is built from white bricks and marble, while the base and parts of the walls are Chartres limestone.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
This building plays with elements of International Style, such as perforated partitions and angled walls, to accommodate Kampala's hot and humid climate.
A detail shot shows how the rear extension was streamlined. “The extension at lower ground floor is finished with a natural Portland Roach stone with fossilized fragments,” said the firm. “The stone continues to form the surface of the patio, which is accessed from the kitchen via a bespoke Douglas fir-framed sliding door.”
Taliesin West was Wright’s winter home and “desert laboratory” in Scottsdale, Arizona from 1937 until his death in 1959. The complex is the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
David Easton, a pioneer in the field of rammed-earth construction, developed sturdy blocks made from recycled and waste material and then used them to build a house for himself and his wife, Cynthia Wright, in collaboration with designer Juliet Hsu.
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
William M. Miller’s homes in the historic district are known for their combination of Romanesque and neoclassical ornamentation. GRT Architects took a light touch to the exterior of the four-story townhouse, replacing the home’s windows with custom-made insulated replicas of the originals.
An aerial view of Melissa Young's desert hacienda.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Walden 7's unsystematic layout offers an alternative to conventional apartment blocks.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
House and art gallery, this private residence is full of special moments of awe and admiration.
At night, the transparent volumes appear like lanterns set atop the limestone plinths.
At night, the exterior sculptures take on a dramatic appearance. The home appears as a sculpture in itself, filled with colorful pieces to admire.
The second guest suite, clad in cedar and aluminum, extends over a horizontal limestone wall.
Dramatic in its horizontal expression, this private residence appears to extend into the landscape via deep overhangs and visual transparency.
Beautifully renovated, the home has excellent curb appeal with low maintenance landscaping.
Rear Facade
A home in South Korea designed like a large square box with the form of a small gabled house cut out to create a wide passageway.
The 1,553-square-foot, two-story brick house is sited on a plain and surrounding by houses with different silhouettes.
Front Facade